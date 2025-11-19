MTG Calls Trump a Traitor Who Serves Other Countries

Marjorie Taylor Greene and President Donald Trump have split up. It could turn around, but much of that depends on MTG and she isn’t softening her comments yet. The Georgia Representative called him a traitor. I don’t know if there is any coming back from this.

She called him a traitor without mentioning his name, claiming he serves other countries. He’s trying to end wars and bring peace. That is America First. Trump is bringing manufacturing back in a global environment; he’s playing the long game.

Most importantly, he has reached an agreement with the crown prince for Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords. We are talking Middle East peace. That makes America and the world safer.

He’s also all we have to save the country from socialism and communism.

I think he feels she betrayed him and the party, and doesn’t mean she is a traitor to the nation. MTG suggested he is a traitor to the nation.

MTG is playing a victim after spending months ripping his agenda on enemy networks. That is not very Maga of her. Also, Trump should let up on her. Just ignore it.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who owes her fanbase to President Trump, says she “never owed him anything.” “A traitor is an American who serves foreign countries and themselves.” She’s now using the Left’s language to attack our president, who she’s obviously referring to. pic.twitter.com/4JLDDXgZ3W — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 18, 2025

MTG seems to want to rip people away from the President Trump:

NEW: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says the Epstein file fight has “ripped MAGA apart.” “People stood hours, slept in their cars to go to [Trump] rallies…watching this [Epstein files] turn into a fight has ripped MAGA apart.” Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/yeW1HIw70U — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) November 18, 2025

Trump admitted on Truth Social that he advised MTG not to run for Senate in 2026, and that appears to be the point at which she made TV appearances going against almost every issue he took on.

The President had sent her polls that showed she did not have the bandwidth to win on a state level. Prior to that, she had said publicly that she would be backed in a Senate race because she is a woman. According to Donald Trump, since he showed her the polls, she has continued her attacks on him [on networks like CNN].

Marjorie Taylor Greene followed up by attacking him verbally on hate TV. I wonder if she did it to grow her popularity in Georgia? I have no idea if that’s how she thinks. Just wondering.

Attacking Trump on every issue for months does not help Republicans or Maga. It was especially frustrating when she criticized deportations. Radicals had been lying about ICE for months.

Trump Responds

Trump reacted by withdrawing his support and endorsement of the Congresswoman. She has won without his support, and can probably win her district again. However, the Senate or governor’s race are not realistic.

In his response, Trump listed the accomplishments of his nine months in office on TruthSocial. He then said that “all I see “Wacky” Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!’

The President wrote: “It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!).” He called her a “traitor,” which seemed to hurt her the most.

She has since suggested he’s not America First and puts foreign countries first. That is a well known complaint of late, mostly focused on Israel, especially given the theories that Israelis killed Charlie, without a lick of evidence. Marjorie Greene sees herself as a victim.

Greene said she was inspired to fight for the woman abused by Epstein:

Marjorie Taylor Greene: “That’s what we did by fighting so hard against the most powerful people in the world, even the president, in order to make this vote happen. I was called a traitor by a man that I fought for 6 years for. I gave him my loyalty for free. I’ve never owed him… pic.twitter.com/tDIHjFrjGX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 18, 2025

In 2025, MTG has gone on hate TV shows and bashed Trump’s agenda as each issue came up. The media is thrilled that MTG has turned on him. Scott Jennings broached the topic briefly on Newsmax last night. He thinks Marjorie Taylor Greene has been an enemy since the summer.

Scott Jennings Weighs In

Scott Jennings saw the President the previous night and made the following comments.

“He is the leader of the Republican Party. He is the leader of the Maga movement. She is part of it, or has been part of it, but look what happened since this summer.

“She’s opposed the President on his Middle East policy; she opposed him on bombing the rebels; she opposed him on the righteous decision to take away Iran’s nuclear capability. She’s opposed him on deportations several times, and then she runs to the view where the cast and the crowd clap like seals for her attacks on Donald Trump.

“Now, if you don’t think this is going to be frustrating to Donald Trump, you haven’t been paying attention, and that’s not what a loyal member of the Republican or Maga movement would do, but obviously she perceived his giving her that political information negatively, when I actually think he was trying to do her a favor and save her from a humiliation,” Jennings said.

Personally, I think he had to cut her loose. She was becoming toxic and now she is even worse.

The Epstein Hoax

The Epstein issue was probably the tipping point, but Trump didn’t handle it well. In hindsight, he probably should have given in sooner, especially since Pam Bondi botched the rollout. Democrats are exploiting this decades-old case as a distraction and another hoax as Trump said. They have nothing else to run on.

Although the Epstein case was terrible, no one cared about Jeffrey Epstein in 2008. He served weekend time and was labeled a pedophile. Nothing of substance was said about Epstein until 2017 when Trump became President. Democrats beat up Alex Acosta who was the prosecutor. The media attacked him and claimed he gave Epstein a sweetheart deal. Acosta didn’t have much evidence to work with. He had some women who came forward and some who had given misinformation. They didn’t want a trial.

Commonly, sexual monsters get off with too light a penalty. Acosta at least got some prison time and the sexual offender designation.

The media claims Trump campaigned on the Epstein Files. He did not campaign on it, but did say he’d release them, and wanted full transparency.

Trump kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago about 2004, before Epstein was convicted. Democrats partied with Epstein, even after his conviction. Trump is right. Epstein was a Democrat and he is the Democrat’s problem. Donald Trump is in fact the only one who canceled him. Democrats continued to party with him after his conviction.