The Rise of the Nepo Babies

The Nepo Babies are taking over big cities and they haven’t had real jobs. It’s a bizarre turn of events.

The new Nepo Baby Mayor of Seattle really believes in big government, handouts, and the tooth fairy. She joins AOC, Jack Schlossberg, and Zohran Mamdani, and the rest of the Squad in their dream of building a socialist nation.

These people have no experience running anything but their mouths. However, they are good at social media.

This woman has $9 billion to play with.

The next mayor of Seattle, Katie Wilson, is an open Socialist whose parents send her money for bills at 43-years-old. She has no professional accomplishments whatsoever and didn’t start earning a regular income until her late 30s. pic.twitter.com/xQvijMv2l8 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 14, 2025

She is telling her drones to boycott Starbucks, a company that pays a lot of the bills.

Socialist Seattle Mayor-elect Katie Wilson’s first move after winning the election was to boycott Starbucks, a hometown company. pic.twitter.com/zPoNULxfuk — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) November 14, 2025

Her worthless Philosophy major from Oxford is showing here:

Seattle’s newly elected mayor Katie Wilson sounds like a precocious 10-year-old who’s acting like an emperor who was just given the Mandate of Heaven to reign over a thousand year empire. She promises free housing, free healthcare and she to redistribute the wealth and land of… pic.twitter.com/OvtJiGB7ju — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) November 14, 2025

As she talks about wanting businesses to come to Seattle, she calls for taxing corporations more. She makes no sense.

This is the Zohran Mamdani of Seattle. Meet Katie Wilson whose parents still pay for her childcare and she and her husband live in a 1-bedroom apartment. She is now going to be in charge of a budget of millions of taxpayer dollars to which she will destroy the middle class in… pic.twitter.com/5viH3ifKmg — (Jason) American Patriot™ (@TruthJasonLee) November 14, 2025

Mamdani is another Nepo baby.

He’s a rich kid who hasn’t worked and lived in his parent’s house but now lives in a rent-controlled apartment. He says there is no problem big government can’t solve. His big ideas are government groceries, more taxes and regulations, and lots of freebies as he fights to keep New York City as a sanctuary for criminal aliens.

Hochul is now talking about a corporate tax to help Mamdani fulfill his agenda. She is a coward who only cares about her re-election. We have so many of those in politics.

She is reportedly open to raising taxes on corporations in the Empire State to help fund socialist Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s freebie-filled agenda for New York City, the NY Post reports.

Hochul, who is up for re-election in 2026, is sticking to her vow to not hit high-earners with higher taxes — but has had preliminary conversations about raising revenue by upping the corporate tax rate, according to Politico, which first reported the story.

The hike would help fill the more than $4 billion budget gap facing the state next year and cover some of the costs associated with Mamdani’s socialist dream in the Big Apple once he becomes mayor, Bloomberg reported.

New York is already last of the 50 states for business. How much lower can they go?

Let’s not forget the psycho communist Jack Schlossberg, JFK’s grandson. Thank God, JFK didn’t see this.

His big ideas are to rip Republicans, especially Donald Trump. He rides around the city on a bike with his cap on backwards pretending he’s Jack Kennedy’s late son.