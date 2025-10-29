London Has Fallen, New York City Will Follow

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

Newmax’s Rob Finnerty had the much-banned, but almost always accurate, Katie Hopkins describe the changes to London since Sadiq Khan took over as mayor in 2016. According to The Times of London, Sadiq is mentoring Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani’s rise to power was not organic, but rather the planned and heavily financed operation of communists and Islamists. The organization he belongs to, the Democratic Socialists of America want to take over the Democrat Party and overturn capitalism.

This is what New York City will become under the structural takeover:

The 1991 Muslim Brotherhood memo is the work of one Hamas operative and appears to be happening.

CSP-Explanatory-Memorandum

The memo in Arabic.

