Standing in the Gap

Many historic and biblical accounts appear to apply to both ancient and modern times. Ezekiel chapter 22 is a prime example. In about 570 BC, the prophet Ezekiel said:

Moreover, the word of the LORD came unto me saying…The city sheddeth blood in the midst of it…and maketh idols…to defile herself…In thee are men that carry tales to shed blood…in the midst of thee they commit lewdness. (Ezekiel 22:1,3,9)

In other words, some cities are filled with wickedness and violence.

Her priests have violated my law, and have profaned mine holy things: they have put no difference between the holy and profane, neither have they shewed difference between the unclean and the clean, and have hid their eyes from my sabbaths, and I am profaned among them. (Ezekiel 22:26)

In other words, some spiritual leaders are hypocritical and corrupt.

Her princes in the midst thereof are like wolves ravening the prey, to shed blood, and to destroy souls, to get dishonest gain. (Ezekiel 22:27)

In other words, some political leaders lie, steal, and ruin.

And I sought for a man among them, that should make up the hedge, and stand in the gap before me for the land, that I should not destroy it: but I found none. (Ezekiel 22:30)

The Lord tries to send political and spiritual leaders to stand in the gap and help save people and nations.

Therefore, have I poured out mine indignation upon them; I have consumed them with the fire of my wrath: their own way have I recompensed upon their heads, saith the Lord God. (Ezekiel 22:31)

Without heroes to stand in the gap, some people, cities, and nations will inherit misery and destruction.

Seldom is one person both a political and spiritual hero. Moses was one of the few political and spiritual heroes. The apostle Paul was a spiritual hero. George Washington was a military and political hero. Charlie Kirk was a political and spiritual hero and martyr.

We should not expect anyone who stands in the gap to be a combined or all-in-one military, political, and spiritual hero. The Lord usually calls people to stand in specific gaps according to their individual talents and abilities.

In a previous article, I talked about the difference between a hero and a villain as follows:

Heroes consistently fight for freedom. Villains seek to enslave.

Heroes are willing to work. Villains live by theft.

Villains are willing to kill for what they want. Heroes protect and rescue.

Villains are deceptive and live by the lie. Heroes keep their promises.

Heroes are loving to the point of sacrifice. Villains are selfish, even to the point of sexual exploitation.

Heroes honor the rule of law. Villains defy the law and prefer mob rule.

Villains destroy families. Heroes protect and preserve families.

Donald Trump is currently standing in the gap. In his book The Avatar, Messianic Rabbi Jonathan Cahn compares Trump to the biblical hero Jehu. Here’s a link to my book review: Avatar Review.

Serious scholars of history and the bible can easily see that Trump has been called and saved to stand in the gap and fight Communist and Islamist liars, thieves, cheaters, rapists, and assassins.

Anyone who has been deceived by anti-freedom propaganda can help save themselves and others by turning to the light and standing in the gap with patriots, angels, and Trump.

