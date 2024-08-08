Randi Weingarten Is Thrilled That Communist Walz Is on the Ticket

The unhinged teacher’s union leader, Randi Weingarten, is thrilled that fellow comrade Tim Walz was selected as communist Kamala Harris’s running mate. As Betsy DeVos said, “Anyone who makes Randi this excited is a 5-alarm fire for parents and students.

The former U.S. secretary of education under Trump responded to a video posted on Weingarten’s ATF X account showing how thrilled she is that Harris selected a “teacher and a union member” as her vice-presidential pick.

“We’re so excited…we have known him for years as a social studies teacher, as a vet, as a union member, as a congressman, as a governor; he cares about working people. We’ve seen it,” a visibly eager Weingarten says in the clip. “He knows how to get things done. It is such a great day for America that we’re going to have Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on the ticket for the future, for freedom, for opportunity, for America, for American families.

“I’m sorry, I’m just so excited,” she added.

She hasn’t a clue what ‘freedom’ is since she supports communistic policies.

Watch:

Anyone who makes Randi this excited is a 5-alarm fire for parents and students. https://t.co/p8ldx893NO — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVos) August 6, 2024

They are all very close and Weingarten worked on Kamala to pick him. It is a 5-alarm fire for parents and students.

Both Kamala and Tim Walz are close with Randi Weingarten, which is about as discrediting and disqualifying as it gets https://t.co/RVWtjtb4vI — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 7, 2024

Walz is also universalizing the Holocaust.

Tim Walz believes in universalizing the Holocaust https://t.co/9vdIvHSi6r pic.twitter.com/vkQasmStO4 — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) August 7, 2024