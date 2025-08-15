UN Official for Gaza Calls for Treating the Hamas Terrorists Like Any Other Leaders, Loses Her Blue Check

For the first time ever, a United Nations official has lost her “blue check” verified status on X. The UN Watch organization stated that on July 31, it sent a letter to X CEO Elon Musk calling on him to remove Albanese’s verified status in light of the sanctions imposed on her by the Trump Administration last month.

“This is a major achievement,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch. “Verification on X provided Albanese with many advantages — greater visibility, algorithmic amplification, and an appearance of credibility. Stripping that badge sends a clear message: anyone who targets U.S. officials and companies and supports terrorists will suffer consequences, no matter their title.”

The US has sanctioned her.

Francesca Albanese is the UN special Rapporteur for Gaza. She is anti-humanity, and this is no surprise coming from the UN.

This woman is appointed to speak for the UN, but has now come right out and said we must deal with Hamas as if they were reputable leaders. Hamas is a terrorist organization and she is promoting them.

She came right out and admitted it.

Francesca Albanese:

“People continue to say ‘But Hamas, Hamas, Hamas’… I don’t think people have any idea what Hamas is. Hamas is a political force that won the 2005 elections—whether we like it or not. Hamas built schools, public facilities, hospitals. It was simply the authority, the de facto authority.”

“So it is critical that you understand, that when you think of Hamas, you should not necessarily think of cut-throats, people armed to the teeth, or fighters. It’s not like that.”

This would be the defense of Hitler. He built roads, hospitals, and schools, and he started a World War, committed genocide and caused the death of millions.

No Joke: UN “Rights Expert” Openly Defends Hamas

“Hamas, Hamas, Hamas… People have no idea what it is. Hamas is a political force that won the most democratic elections. Hamas built schools, public facilities, hospitals. Don’t think of armed cut-throats. It’s not like that.” https://t.co/oMCHSgYpIx — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) August 15, 2025

Hamas uses their people as human shields, steals the humanitarian aid then charges the people for it.

What they did on October 7 was the most vile thing I have ever seen in modern times. They are monsters and so is she.