Trump Wants Five Seats in Texas Through Redistricting

Republicans in Texas, at the behest of the Trump administration, are planning to redistrict the majority minority districts as unconstitutional. They were deliberately planned out to favor black Democrats.

Jasmine Crockett claims Texas is racist, and 95% of that state was built by people of color. She includes most Democrats under the “people of color’ umbrella. It’s the Democrat way of making Asians and Hispanics recipients of black privilege in politics.

Democrats planned out these districts so Democrats had control. When a party is in power they redistrict to favor their party. Democrats use race to make it happen.

There will be a lot of lawsuits and rants of racism. It will end up in the Supreme Court.

In good Supreme Court news, the Union’s Department of Education will be dismantled. The Department of Education was Jimmy Carter’s gift to the Teacher’s unions. They have achieved nothing. Having worked with them for three decades, I can honestly say they are nothing but a roadblock to good education.

It will bring the funds closer to home and will bring some accountability.