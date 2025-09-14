Mr. Buttigieg Blames Social Media, and Young Men for the Political Murder of Charlie Kirk

Since the killer seemingly acted on behalf of a radical left ideology, Mr. Buttigieg told Kristen Welker on Meet the Press, that Charlie Kirk’s death, without mentioning his name, is not “left and right,” MAGA or Democrats, I think the only category that really matters here is helping or hurting.”

This is a conciliatory tone we never hear if there is any way to turn this into an anti-MAGA message, which they did try to do.

Mr. Buttigieg, the son of a communist professor, blamed social media and praised communist Bernie Sanders for rejecting political violence, something he didn’t do very well when the Bernie Bros were active a few years back.

The former Secretary noted the shooting of Democrat lawmakers earlier this year without mentioning Charlie Kirk by name, to make the point the problem is on both sides.

Then he blamed young man as a group. What he did not mention were the criminals and illegal alien criminals who were committing so many of the of the crimes. He ignored the murder of the Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska at the end of August and the mass shootings by gangs throughout our major cities.

Ms. Welker played a clip of President Trump who wants to root out the problem of radical leftist groups who portray traditional Americans as Fascists, Nazis, and Hitlers, funding much of the violent rallies we see in our major cities.

This is the clip:

Former Secretary Buttigieg responded:

“I want to be really clear about this. This is an example of something that is hurting. We’re not getting the leadership that we need to bring this country together from the White House and in order to turn the tide of political violence. Yes, we have to reject those who commit political violence. Yes, we have to reject those who celebrate or promote political violence, but also, in order to deprive political violence of its power, we have to reject anyone who would try to exploit political violence. The response to this cannot be for the government to crack down on individuals or groups, not because of violence, but because they challenge the government politically.”

This Isn’t What Is Happening

That isn’t what is happening when radicals burn up Teslas, try to harm ICE agents and their families, protect illegal alien criminals at all costs. These radical groups, supported by the Democrat Party, are funded by the Red-Green Alliance and we have named many of them on this site.

He didn’t mention Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and lunatics threatening to kill our conservative Supreme Court Justices.

Buttigieg ended by blaming Joe Biden for Democrats putting a man with dementia in the Oval Office. After covering for Joe Biden’s mental issues for four years, Mr. Buttigieg now says Joe shouldn’t have run again. It is only Joe’s fault. Will that fly?

Democrats are panicking at being found out. If President Trump does initiative a successful probe, we will find out that communists and other dangerous groups are funding the riots and radical rallies.

If nothing comes out of the investigation because they’re all innocent, that would be great.