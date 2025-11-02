They’re Coming for Foreign Criminals, 10,000 New Agents

Homeland Security, ICE and Border Patrol, are courageous men and women, willing to put their lives on the line to save this country. And it does need saving. Millions of unvetted people have poured into this country and many are criminals and some are terrorists. As Democrat partisan Janet Napolitano once said in the Obama era, terrorists “come in from time-to-time.”

Imagine how many came in with open borders.

It’s infuriating to have anti-American radicals smear US agents as they risk their lives to save us from the many monsters the past administration let into this country.

Attacks against them, promoted by Democrat officials, have increased 8,000%. Bounties by gangs reaching up to $50,000 are being posted on social media for the killing or kidnapping of high-ranking officials.

Agents are not even getting paid as they thwart some very evil people while under attack.

Sec. Kristi Noem has to live on a military base, away from her family due to death threats. Tom Homan also lives away from his family. These are serious people in an unserious country.

Gov. Pritzker’s vile threats to prosecute ICE and DHS agents are a new low! This sanctimonious hypocrite dares call our brave officers’ work an “invasion” while coddling criminals and illegals. He’s a disgrace, inciting chaos and spitting on the rule of law. Jail Pritzker, not… pic.twitter.com/Ie0WvGdHYQ — (@pr0ud_americans) October 14, 2025

The administration has been hiring since the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill in July, as many as 10,000 new agents are training for a deployment in January. Deportations will skyrocket.

This week’s fake news:

Another week of LIES from the fake news media. They’ll defend murderers, pedophiles, and rapists, but REFUSE to stick up for our law enforcement officers who are MAKING AMERICA SAFE. Watch here for the FACTS behind this week’s fake news hoaxes: pic.twitter.com/TqnP0EmecA — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 2, 2025

We’re stopping the worst of the worst, all their crimes are CURSED! pic.twitter.com/DoyLe3Wxb3 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 31, 2025