They’re Coming for Foreign Criminals, 10,000 New Agents

By
M Dowling
-
0
24

Homeland Security, ICE and Border Patrol, are courageous men and women, willing to put their lives on the line to save this country. And it does need saving. Millions of unvetted people have poured into this country and many are criminals and some are terrorists. As Democrat partisan Janet Napolitano once said in the Obama era, terrorists “come in from time-to-time.”

Imagine how many came in with open borders.

It’s infuriating to have anti-American radicals smear US agents as they risk their lives to save us from the many monsters the past administration let into this country.

Attacks against them, promoted by Democrat officials, have increased 8,000%. Bounties by gangs reaching up to $50,000 are being posted on social media for the killing or kidnapping of high-ranking officials.

Agents are not even getting paid as they thwart some very evil people while under attack.

Sec. Kristi Noem has to live on a military base, away from her family due to death threats. Tom Homan also lives away from his family. These are serious people in an unserious country.

The administration has been hiring since the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill in July, as many as 10,000 new agents are training for a deployment in January. Deportations will skyrocket.

This week’s fake news:

