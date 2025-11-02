67% College Students, 66% Democrats Prefer or Are Neutral on Socialism

Axios ran a generation poll finding that 67% of GenZ college students have a favorable or neutral view of socialism. Only 40% feel the same way about capitalism.

They don’t associate problems with poor policies that have nothing to do with capitalism. Instead they blame it for high inflation, surging health care and housing costs and the rising influence of billionaires in politics, tech and media.

It is part of the partisan divide:

47% of Democratic respondents and 31% of independents — but just 5% of Republicans — react positively to socialism.

45% of Republicans, but just 17% of independents and 7% of Democrats, have positive reactions to capitalism.

Gallup polling found that Democrats view socialism more positively than capitalism, 66% to 42%. Among all voters, 54% view capitalism favorably — down from 60% in 2021.

Four years ago, we heard a third of college students prefer communism. People need to think carefully before they send their children to college. It’s one part of the problem, which is spreading rapidly. There are a few universities that are still reliable, including Franciscan, Liberty, Heritage.

MORE THAN A THIRD of millennials polled APPROVE OF COMMUNISM. And yet, people still deny how dangerous the left-wing indoctrination has become. pic.twitter.com/IjZmWcmsPp — PragerU (@prageru) May 9, 2021

Unfortunately, we see a lot of crony capitalism in our government and that’s not capitalism. It is the result of bad government policies.