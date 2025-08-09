This Is How It’s Going for the Texas Democrats Now on the Loose

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is ignoring Ventura burning up, has shielded some of the runaway Democrats and has promised to add five Democrat seats. Republicans only have nine out of 52 congressional districts. Yet, they represent 38% of voters. Republicans are being forced out of the state.

In any case, Governor Abbott sees his five and ups it by three. Abbott is considering redrawing the district map to pick up eight Republican seats.

WOW! Gov. Greg Abbott says he’s considering redrawing the maps to add up to **8** Republican U.S. House seats in Texas now that Democrats have fled DO IT, @GregAbbott_TX! DON’T HOLD BACK! pic.twitter.com/taJV6paYgD — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 8, 2025

Beto Can’t Bribe Them Any Longer: It’s “Unlawful” Campaign Activity

A Texas judge issued a restraining order Friday blocking former Rep. Beto O’Rourke from using his political group to help state Democratic lawmakers remain on the lam.

Attorney General Ken Paxton won the restraining order against Mr. O’Rourke, a Democrat, and his Powered by People organization.

The judge said Mr. O’Rourke is engaged in “unlawful” campaign activity by raising political money but then spending it on “non-political purposes” — namely paying for lawmakers’ travel, hotels and fines for defying the state while they remain out of Texas.

The Democrats Didn’t Meet the Deadline to Vote on Friday.

The lawmakers are incurring $500-a-day fines for being absent, in addition to needing to cover their travel bills.

The Texas House revoked the runaway lawmakers’ access to direct deposit. They can’t get paid unit they come back to the House.

Thirty percent of Democrats’ office budgets were cut, and they are banned from sending newsletters. They also face possible arrest by the FBI.

BREAKING: The Democrats did NOT return to Texas by today’s 1pm CT deadline It’s time to REMOVE THEM FROM OFFICE! The FBI is now assisting Texas in locating the absconded members, and are working with Sergeants at Arms in other states to arrest them. Democrats will now NO… pic.twitter.com/mwPqPiKaho — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 8, 2025

Attorney General Ken Paxton also filed suit to declare the deserters seats vacant.