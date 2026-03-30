This Is Who President Trump’s Team Is Negotiating With in Iran

President Trump confirmed that the Iranian leader he has been speaking with is the Parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

We wrote about him, hoping it wasn’t the person he was talking to. He has a history of leading “Death to America” chants.

President Trump told The Post that the US will find out whether the speaker is willing to work with Americans.

“We’re gonna find out,” Trump told The Post when asked about Iran’s Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. “I’ll let you know that in about a week.”

He went on to say that so far, he is finding the new guard to be easier to deal with than their former (deceased) compatriots:

The president described a dramatic shake-up inside Iran, claiming the old guard has effectively been wiped out and replaced by a new group he said has so far been easier to work with.

“There has been total regime change because the regimes of the past are gone and we’re dealing with a whole new set of people,” Trump said. “And thus far, they’ve been much more reasonable.”

“I’ll let you know that in about a week,” he added.

Ghalibaf really is old guard. He has been in various high-level positions for decades.

We Have Our Concerns About Ghalibaf

This is what we wrote last week. Axios, Politico, and multiple Israeli publications have reported that Witkoff and Kushner had been in touch with Ghalibaf.

Ghalibaf wrote in an X post on Monday last week that “No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.”

If they are talking to Ghalibaf, that might not a great solution, but he is a key leader and not just anyone.

He served as the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air force from 1997 to 2000. After this, he served as the country’s police chief. From 2005 to 2017, he was the mayor of Tehran. He ran for president and is the Speaker of the Parliament. Needles to say, he doesn’t like the US or Israel.

Iran is a terror regime, but they say they are fighting for humanity. If they get the bomb, they will start blowing people up.

Iran is fighting for humanity.

The world is either with Gaza and against this colonial terror regime, or it stands with the Epstein class and child torturers. There is no middle ground.#GazaGenocide https://t.co/0j7rihTxmC — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) March 23, 2026

Community Note: The child was brought by Hamas into the war zone to use as a human shield.

Galibaf is a propagandist.

The Gayatollah

I don’t trust him, but maybe he’s had enough and wants to cut his losses. As for the Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, nicknamed the Gayatollah, we have only seen a cardboard version of him. He is possibly bright; not bright; wounded; dead; in a coma; gay; involved in talks; and not involved.