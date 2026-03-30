Tyler Robinson’s Parents & Lover toTestify Against Him for Allegedly Killing Charlie Kirk

Attorneys for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating conservative icon Charlie Kirk, said his own parents will testify against him. There are reports that he confessed to his father, and his mother identified him in a photo of him at the scene in a mask. They can also identify the gun allegedly used.

The filing, made by defense attorneys on Friday, states that prosecutors intend to call Robinson’s parents and his roommate and romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, to testify at the preliminary hearing. Twiggs could have been indicted himself.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.

Robinson’s defense team said it received over 600,000 files from prosecutors during a March 12 meeting, which they say will take time to review. She also noted that the discovery isn’t complete yet.

A biologist for the defense said s/he will need six months to examine the documents. They want the May hearing postponed so they can examine the 600,000 documents.

The filing by Robinson’s defense attorneys doesn’t request that the next court hearing on April 17 be pushed back.

During a Feb. 24 hearing, Judge Tony Graf denied a motion from Robinson’s lawyers to remove prosecutors from the case. A prosecutor’s daughter was at the event, but the judge rejected that as a reason to dismiss a prosecutor.

The defense also plans to use the negative and sometimes inaccurate publicity about the crime.

Robinson faces multiple charges after he allegedly killed Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025, which include aggravated murder. His charges are death penalty eligible.