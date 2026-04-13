This Week in History: Apr 13-19, 2026

This Week in History

by Dianne Hermann



“In the summer of 1776 our Founding Fathers sought to

secure our independence and our liberties that remain the

foundation of our nation today.” Rep. Doc Hastings (R-WA)



Apr 13-19, 2026









April 13



1860 – The first Pony Express reached Sacramento, California, in just under 10 days. The Pony Express originated in St. Joseph, Missouri, and used a relay of about 80 riders at 184 stations and over 400 horses while in operation to deliver mail. The Pony Express lasted about a year and a half, ending after the transcontinental telegraph was completed.



1902 – James Cash Penney opened his first store, called the “Golden Rule Store,” in Kemmerer, Wyoming. The first day’s sales were $33.41. JC Penny died in 1971 at age 95.



1957 – Due to lack of funds, Saturday mail delivery in the U.S. was temporarily halted. Saturday mail delivery was restored the following week when Congress allocated $41 million to the Post Office.



1984 – Pete Rose became the first National League baseball player to get 4,000 hits in a career. American League player Ty Cobb, in 1927, was the only other player to get over 4,000 hits. Watch 42-year-old Charlie Hustle get his 4,000th hit.





2004 – Barry Bonds hit his 661st career home run, passing Willie Mays on the all-time home run list. Bonds ended his career with 762 home runs.



2011 – Former baseball player Barry Bonds was found guilty of obstruction of justice after a trial about his steroid use. Bonds broke Hank Aaron’s home run record in 2007, but his accomplishment is overshadowed by steroid use accusations. Bonds is now 61 years old.





April 14



1775 – The first abolitionist society in the U.S. organized in Philadelphia. Around 1785 Ben Franklin was elected as its president.



1865 – President Abraham Lincoln was shot and mortally wounded by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theater during the play “Our American Cousin” in Washington, DC, after a plan to kidnap the president failed. Lincoln died nine hours later. Booth escaped, but he was killed when the barn where he was hiding was set on fire and burned down.



1935 – The worst sandstorm in the U.S., known as Black Sunday, ravaged the Midwest and creates the Dust Bowl. The drought and sandstorms continued until 1939. Watch a report with photographs of the sandstorm.





1971 – In Swann vs Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, the Supreme Court upheld busing as a means of achieving racial desegregation.



2003 – The Human Genome Project was completed with 99% of the human genome sequenced to an accuracy of 99.99% with support from the U.S. Department of Energy. The project was started in 1987.



2009 – Georgetown University covered up its religious symbols at the request of the Obama administration before President Obama spoke at the university.





April 15



1910 – President William Howard Taft began the tradition of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on baseball’s opening day at Griffith Stadium in Washington, DC. Every president since Taft has done this.



1955 – Ray Kroc started the McDonald’s chain of fast food restaurants in Des Plaines, Illinois. Hamburgers cost 15 cents, while French fries and sodas cost 10 cents each. There are now more than 43,000 McDonald’s restaurants in over 100 countries, with plans to increase to 50,000 by 2025. Kroc died in 1984 at age 81. Watch a 9-minute bio of Krok and the history of McDonald’s.





1964 – The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, connecting Virginia and Maryland, opened as the world’s longest bridge-tunnel complex at 23 miles long. The toll is now $21 during peak summer season, $18 during off-peak season.



1981 – Janet Cooke said her Pulitzer award winning story called “Jimmy’s World” about an 8-year-old heroin addict is a lie. The Washington Post relinquished the Pulitzer Prize on the fabricated story and Cooke resigned from the Post.



2012 – The U.S. Secret Service’s inappropriate conduct scandal began when at least 11 agents were implicated. The 11 agents were placed on leave after an investigation into inappropriate conduct in Columbia prior to a summit attended by President Obama. Three more agents were sent home for inappropriate conduct prior to President Obama’s trip to Holland in March 2014.



2013 – Three people were killed and 183 injured after two terrorist bombs explode near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Watch an ABC News report.







April 16



1862 – The U.S. Confederate Congress approved the conscription act for all white males 18-35 years of age.



1881 – Bartholomew “Bat” Masterson fought his last gun battle in Dodge City, Kansas. No one was killed and Masterson paid an $8 fine. Masterson served as a sheriff and U.S. Marshall for the next three decades. He became a sports editor in New York City and died of a heart attack at his desk in 1921 at age 67.



1922 – Annie Oakley set a women’s record by shooting 100 clay targets in a row. Annie also starred in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show. She died in 1926 at age 66.



1962 – Walter Cronkite began anchoring the CBS Evening News. His news program aired until 1981. He was called “The most trusted man in America.” Cronkite died in 2009 at age 92. Watch his final broadcast.





1992 – The House of Representatives ethics committee listed 303 current and former lawmakers who had overdrawn their House bank accounts.



2007 – In one of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, 23-year-old student Seung-Hui Cho, shot 32 people to death and injured at least 17 others on the campus of Virginia Tech before committing suicide.





April 17



1865 – Mary Surratt was arrested as a conspirator in President Lincoln’s assassination. She owned the boarding house where her son John Surratt, along with John Wilkes Booth and others, conspired to kill the president. She was hanged on July 7th with three others convicted of the conspiracy. Mary, aged 42, was the first woman executed by order of the U.S. government.



1948 – Bernard Baruch, advisor to presidents Hoover and Truman, introduced the term Cold War when he says, “Let us not be deceived, we are today in the midst of a Cold War.”



1961 – A group of 1,500 Cuban exiled supported by the U.S. government invades the Bay of Pigs on the southern coast of Cuba in an attempt to overthrow the government of Fidel Castro. The invasion failed and by April 21st all fighters were killed or captured.



1964 – Jerrie Mock becomes the first woman to fly solo around the world when she completed a flight of 29 days. She flew in a Cessna 180 christened the “Spirit of Columbus.” Mock died in 2014 at age 88. Watch a short slide show of Jerrie’s career.





1969 – Sirhan Sirhan was convicted of assassinating U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy on June 6, 1968. He was sentenced to death but his sentence was commuted to life in prison because California deemed capital punishment as cruel and unusual punishment. Sirhan, now 81, was denied parole in 2022 by Gov. Newsom after being approved for release by the parole board.



1996 – Lyle and Erik Menendez were sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing their parents in 1989 when the brothers were age 21 and 18 respectively. All their appeals have been denied. They were reunited in 2018 for the first time in over 20 years. They had been housed in separate prisons. Their case was recently reopened in light of new evidence. Watch a report about the brothers.





2010 – George Washington was reported to have racked up $300,000 in late fees for failing to return a book to a Manhattan library. After staff at George Washington’s former home in Mount Vernon, Virginia, learn of the situation they got in touch with the library and offered to replace the book with another copy of the same book. During a ceremony in May the Mount Vernon staff presented the book to the New York library.





April 18



1775 – Paul Revere and William Dawes rode from Charleston to Lexington warning the colonists, “The Regulars are coming out!” It was Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s poem, The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere,” that introduced the line “The British are coming.”



1861 – Col. Robert E. Lee turned down President Lincoln’s request to command the Union Army. Lee’s home is now part of Arlington National Cemetery.



1906 – The San Francisco earthquake and subsequent fire killed nearly 4,000 people and destroys 75 percent of city. It ranks as the 16th strongest earthquake in the U.S. at an estimated 7.8 on the Richter scale.



1958 – A U.S. federal court ruled that Idaho-born poet Ezra Pound would be released from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for the criminally insane after 13 years of confinement. Pound lived in Italy during WWII and strongly supported Mussolini. He was arrested at the end of the war and held in a prison camp, where he suffered a mental breakdown. After his release from St. Elizabeth’s, Pound returned to Italy, where he lived until his death in 1972 at the age of 87.



1968 – U.S. oil executive Robert P. McCulloch bought the London Bridge for $2.4 million to be reassembled in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. The London Bridge, originally build in 1831, opened as an attraction in 1971. (Note: London Bridge is not falling down.) Watch an American version of the history of the London Bridge.





1978 – The Senate voted to turn the Panama Canal over to Panama on Dec 31, 1999.



1987 – Gregory Robertson did a 200-mph free fall from 13,500 feet over Phoenix to save fellow skydiver Debbie Williams, who was knocked unconscious when she collided with another skydiver. Robertson pulled her ripcord and Williams landed, sustaining several injuries. Watch a Rescue 911 episode recreating the incident.





2008 – A Texas District Judge ruled that the state will keep temporary custody of the 416 children who were taken from a polygamous sect “Yearning For Zion” West Texas compound. Prosecutors say polygamist sect leader Warren Jeffs and others adults sexually abused the children. Jeffs, now age 69, was found guilty of sexual assault and sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years.





April 19



1775 – The American Revolution began in Lexington Common after the “shot heard round the world” is fired by a British soldier. The phrase comes from the 1837 poem “Concord Hymn” by Ralph Waldo Emerson.



1897 – The first American marathon was held in Boston. John J. McDermott won in 2:55:10. In 1966, Roberta Bignay became the first woman to run in the Boston Marathon. The Boston Marathon is the world’s oldest annual marathon.



1927 – Mae West was sentenced to 10 days in jail and fined $500. The 34-year-old West was charged with “obscenity and corrupting the morals of youth” for writing (under the pen name Jane Mast), directing, and performing in the play “Sex.” Mae West died in 1980 at age 87.



1934 – Shirley Temple appeared in her first movie “Stand Up & Cheer” one week before her 6th birthday. During her 30-year career she appeared in over 75 movies and film projects. She later served as the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. and then Ghana. Shirley Temple Black died in 2014 at age 85. Watch the amazing little Shirley Temple.





1982 – Sally Ride was named as the first woman astronaut. In 1983, Ride became the first American woman in space. Ride died in 2012 at the age of 61 from pancreatic cancer.



1993 – Seventy-six Branch Davidian men, women, and children in Waco, Texas, died in a fire after a 51-day siege. Janet Reno approved the use of tear gas because Bill Clinton said, “If she thought it was the right thing to do, she should proceed.” Watch a CNN report about the end of the 51-day stand-off.





1995 – A truck bomb parked at the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City killed 168 and injured 500. Timothy McVeigh was arrested, convicted, and executed for the bombing.



2000 – The Oklahoma City National Memorial was dedicated on the fifth anniversary of the bombing in Oklahoma that killed 168 people.

















Image from: celebbistro.com