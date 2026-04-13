US Navy-Iran Blockade: The US Can Do It But Can They Keep It

The US Navy is set for a confrontation with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ speedboat swarms as it tries to blockade Iranian ports today at 3 pm UK time after ceasefire talks over the weekend ended without an agreement.

First, Central Command has issued instructions:

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 a.m. ET, in accordance with the President’s proclamation.

The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.

Additional information will be provided to commercial mariners through a formal notice prior to the start of the blockade. All mariners are advised to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact U.S. naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16 when operating in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz approaches.

The US Navy is set for a confrontation with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ so-called speedboat swarms as it tries to blockade the Strait of Hormuz within hours. The experts speaking with the Wall Street Journal said the US should have no problem blockading, but continuing it is far less certain.

The Story

Although Washington has dealt a severe blow to Iran’s conventional navy, destroying much of its fleet in a series of strikes, Tehran can still threaten shipping in the strait with small speedboats, mines, and suspected underwater drones, according to The Daily Mail.

According to Iran, the Islamic Republic possesses a fleet of 3,000–5,000 speedboats, including the Seraj-1, which has been described as very stable, creating perfect conditions for firing weapons from rough seas. Its arsenal includes nimble boats equipped with missiles, mines, and drones, allowing it to threaten and disrupt commercial shipping in ways that are more difficult to counter.

Iranian state media released footage in the early days of the conflict showing underground tunnel networks packed with naval drones, anti-ship missiles, and sea mines.

🇮🇷🇺🇸 Iran released footage of the IRGC Navy warning two U.S destroyers to turn away from the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, or risk being targeted. As expected, the U.S carried on, Iran threatened they were about to launch an attack on them, nothing happened. Wise move Iran, you… https://t.co/XwL9ApXBw4 pic.twitter.com/UhOAIwaA0l — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 12, 2026

According to Iran, the Islamic Republic possesses a fleet of 3,000–5,000 speedboats, including the Seraj-1, which has been described as very stable, creating perfect conditions for firing weapons from rough seas.

Its arsenal includes nimble boats equipped with missiles, mines, and drones, allowing it to threaten and disrupt commercial shipping in ways that are more difficult to counter.

Footage released by Iranian state media in the early days of the conflict showed underground tunnel networks packed with naval drones, anti-ship missiles, and sea mines.

The Wall Street Journal Report

Military experts say the U.S. Navy should have no problem pulling off a blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz—but its success in maintaining control of the waterway is far less certain. President Trump said the Navy would seek out and “interdict” vessels that had paid Iran to transit through the strait, and subsequently begin sweeping and clearing sea mines. The blockade would also buy the U.S. time to establish a protected passage for commercial shipping.

But such a blockade—currently set to begin at 10 a.m. ET across all Iranian ports—could also draw American forces into an open-ended campaign to police the strait and control the strategic chokepoint. Any renewed attacks by Iranian forces would quickly complicate the mission. Together, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, along which Iran’s southern coast runs, stretch 1,340 miles. Since the strait is exposed to Iran’s coastline, any operations in the waterway will be vulnerable to mines, drones, and attack boats. Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps still maintains much of its extensive fleet of nimble speedboats, which it uses to control the strait. Any attacks would easily compound the global economic damage caused by the war already. It might come down to who has a higher threshold for pain—Tehran or global markets?

The UK won’t have any part in blocking the Strait.

Iran says they are prepared to take them on. “Any attempt by military vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz will be dealt with severely,” the Guards’ Navy Command said, according to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB.

Emphasis added.