Thom Tillis Is Sabotaging the Agenda with a ‘No’ Vote for Ed Martin

Unless there is some form of intervention, radical left Judge Boasberg will appoint the US attorney for the District of Columbia rather than conservative Ed Martin. We still have until May 20th before Boasberg gets to step in. It’s not likely President Trump will let that happen.

Meanwhile, Ed Martin’s nomination might not move to the full Senate for a vote.

Tillis said he will not support Ed Martin for the position. He is using January 6 as an excuse. He worries about getting the message across that the January 6 riot was wrong. Martin represented some January 6 defendants.

Tillis doesn’t seem to care that Judge Boasberg is a radical trying to find Donald Trump in contempt to imprison him.

Martin is doing an excellent job. President Trump and Robert Kennedy want Martin to prosecute deep state corruption.

Tillis could kill the Trump agenda. Martin can’t lose one more vote. Most of the Judiciary, including Republicans, probably won’t support Martin. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Bill Cassidy have voiced doubts about voting for him.

Tillis said he might have voted for him if it weren’t DC, where the riot/rally occurred. I doubt it. T

The Senate is controlled by the enemy.

Yet we have the majority.

That’s how bad it is. https://t.co/9pIGl2ZGpT — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) May 6, 2025

