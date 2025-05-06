Charles Lieber was the Chair of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Harvard University. Lieber is the world’s foremost expert on self-assembling nanocircuits. He was arrested and convicted during the early days of COVID for failing to disclose his ties to the People’s Liberation Army. Recently, he joined Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School in China.

Is this a reward for espionage?

Dr. Charles Lieber, now 66, was sentenced for perjury by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel to time served (two days) in prison; two years of supervised release with six months of home confinement; a fine of $50,000; and $33,600 in restitution to the IRS. The government recommended a sentence of 90 days in prison and a $150,000 fine.

Court documents show that Lieber was arrested with two Chinese nationals. One was charged with “one count of visa fraud, making false statements and acting as an agent of a foreign government and conspiracy,” and the other with “attempting to smuggle 21 vials of biological research to China.”

People suspect Lieber of being involved in the manufacture of Coronavirus and/or sending pathogens to the Chinese Communists. He wasn’t charged with any of that. However, he might not have been thoroughly investigated or formally accused because of his status.

One can safely assume there is more to this story, and the investigation should be reopened.

Lieber was arrested for lying about having a contract with China’s Wuhan University while conducting research funded by grants from the US Department of Defense and National Institutes of Health.

Dr.Charles Lieber, CCP- arrested. 50 K a month plus living expenses and 1.5 million dollars in payment. US scientist who worked for the Gates- Rockefeller- Foundation and Wuhans laboratory pic.twitter.com/5LQuSipwXl — Sophie still fighting (@mariusknulst) May 12, 2021

Lost Ethics

Retired nanoscientist Charles Lieber was convicted in 2021 for not disclosing his connections to a Chinese talent program. Now he has joined Tsinghua University as a chair professor.

Lieber, a pioneer in integrating nanotechnology into biology and medicine, will conduct research at the Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School, launched in 2019.

That’s how we got our COVID vaccine – with the help of nanotechnology.

Nanotechnology has played a significant role in the transmission capability of these vaccines. Nanoparticles (NPs) aid in improving stability by protecting the encapsulated mRNA from ribonucleases and facilitate delivery of intact mRNA to the target site. The so-called success of these two mRNA-based vaccines (that aren’t vaccines) can be attributed to their unique nanocarrier, the “lipid nanoparticles” (LNPs).

According to a social media post by the graduate school, Lieber’s goal in the next few years is to “work with everyone to build a global science and technology hub and realize more scientific dreams in the vibrant and innovative city of Shenzhen. ”

He can do a lot of damage to the world. He’s unethical, and he’s working on potential bioweapons for the Chinese Communist military, who run the country.

When Barack Obama became president, one of the first things he did was fire the ethicists, including a priest. He put in a secular leftist, and it opened up a whole new world for unfettered science. Where do we draw the line now? Is there one?

