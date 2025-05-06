Judicial Coup: Judge Orders Trump to Admit 12,000 ‘Refugees’

On Monday, a Biden-appointed judge ordered the Trump administration to admit roughly 12,000 refugees into the United States under a court order partially blocking the president’s efforts to suspend the nation’s refugee admissions program.

Judges are in control of immigration and deportation. This a scam to get the permanent Democrat electoral majority.

The order from U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead followed arguments from the Justice Department and refugee resettlement agencies over how to interpret a federal appeals court ruling that significantly narrowed an earlier decision from Whitehead.

During a hearing last week, the administration said it should only have to process 160 refugees into the country and that it would likely appeal any order requiring it to admit thousands. But the judge dismissed the government’s analysis, saying it required “not just reading between the lines” of the 9th Circuit’s ruling, “but hallucinating new text that simply is not there.”

Where are Congress and the Supreme Court? We allegedly won it all.

Chuck Schumer said this is precisely what the judges would do. Still, no one does a thing to stop the coup.

Chuck Schumer admits the quiet part out loud— Democrat-appointed judges are really activists who are there to stop Trump: “We did put 235 judges, progressive judges, judges not under the control of Trump, last year on the bench, and they are ruling against Trump time after time… pic.twitter.com/WDoaBnUW1H — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 20, 2025

It is a coup. Russiagate was the first, the 2020 election came second, and now we are in the third coup.

