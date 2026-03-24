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Home You Might Not Know Three Crazy Things Far-Left Sen. Chris Murphy Said in March

Three Crazy Things Far-Left Sen. Chris Murphy Said in March

By
M Dowling
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0
20

Chris Murphy in Paris, France 2025 (cropped).jpg
  1. Sen. Chris Murphy, who reportedly dates a Soros apparatchik, said illegal aliens are the people they care most about in the United States. In this clip, communist Democrats Chris Hayes and Chris Murphy lament not getting a deal for the people they care about most: the undocumented “Americans.”

Chris Hayes: The negotiation didn’t have a path to citizenship. It was entirely on their terms in order to get the Ukraine funding, right?”

Chris Murphy: “Well, I mean, Chris, that’s been a failed play for 20 years, so you are right that that has been the Democratic strategy for 30 years, maybe. And it has failed to deliver for the people we care about most, the undocumented ‘Americans’ that are in this country.”

Overthrowing the constitutional republic using illegal aliens has apparently been their strategy for 30 years. Not a shock.

2. Senators Blumenthal and Murphy are solidly against voter ID and the SAVE America Act. However, they rushed through Congress an emergency bill forcing people to show ID at recycling centers.

Murphy is a complete fraud. Remember how he wanted illegal immigrants in our communities but moved into communities that didn’t have any?

3. Nazi Graham Planter, who had a Nazi tattoo on his chest for 20 years, is running for senator in Maine. Murphy said the Nazi just made a mistake.

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