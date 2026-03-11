Three Vessels Struck Near Strait of Hormuz, Three Sailors Missing

Three commercial vessels were struck by unknown projectiles in and around the Strait of Hormuz on March 11, 2026, according to The Times of Israel. The Strait is still to dangerous to travel.

The Vessels:

Mayuree Naree (Thailand-flagged bulk carrier): Hit about 11 nautical miles north of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire in the engine compartment. The Omani navy evacuated 20 crew members, with three reported missing. The Independent.

One Majesty (Japan-flagged container ship): Sustained minor damage from a projectile 25 nautical miles northwest of Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. All crew are safe, and the vessel is heading to a safe anchorage, according to The Times of Israel.

Star Gwyneth (Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier): Damaged by a projectile about 50 miles northwest of Dubai, UAE. Crew is safe.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the attacks. Tehran’s military command stated that any vessel belonging to the U.S., Israel, or their allies would be considered a legitimate target, warning it would “not allow even one litre of oil to reach the U.S., Zionists, and their partners” and predicting oil prices could reach $200 per barrel, The Times of Israel reports.

Iran has also threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s busiest oil shipping lane, through which about 20% of global crude and LNG passes. Iran said the war isn’t over until they say it’s over, which means the US has to go full-throttle. Thanks to the left, people see the Iranian regime as victims. There are victims, mainly the people, including children, who were struck at a school. Early reports say the US is responsible. The Mullahs, the Basij, and the IRGC are not victims.

Also today, reports of the original Kuwait attack left about 20 US soldiers seriously hurt with burns, brain injury, and one amputation.

Yesterday: