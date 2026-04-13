UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Won’t Blockade, Will Send Minesweepers

According to The Telegraph, Sir Keir Starmer will not join Donald Trump’s blockade of the Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz. The Telegraph reports that Britain will not send warships to enforce the blockade of oil tankers after Mr. Trump said the US Navy would be helped by other countries.

Instead, the UK will deploy minesweepers to clear the waterway, which has been seized by Iran since the war began.

On Sunday evening, President Trump announced that the US Navy would begin stopping “any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz” after negotiations to end the war collapsed.