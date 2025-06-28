WaPo Editor Who Torched Roy Moore Over Sexual Allegations Arrested for Child Porn?

A Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post journalist was arrested and charged after authorities allegedly discovered child porn on his work computer, DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced Friday.

Thomas Pham LeGro, a 48-year-old video editor at the news outlet, was taken into custody on Thursday after FBI agents raided his Washington, DC, home and discovered a folder on his work laptop which contained 11 videos depicting child sexual abuse material, according to Pirro’s office.

FBI agents also discovered “fractured pieces of a hard drive in the hallway outside the room where LeGro’s work laptop was found,” during the execution of the search warrant.

“Thomas Pham LeGro, 48, made his first appearance today in U.S. District Court for allegedly possessing child pornography. LeGro, a journalist at the Washington Post and a resident of Washington DC, was arrested yesterday and taken into custody following a search of his home.” https://t.co/mTOg0xtYyM pic.twitter.com/CSovYHwo3Q — Jerry Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) June 27, 2025

The Roy Moore Case

By 2018, LeGro and the staff had won a Pulitzer Prize for “purposeful and relentless reporting that changed the course of a Senate race in Alabama,” exposing Roy Moore’s alleged sexual harassment of underage girls in 2017 while he was the GOP nominee for Senate.

The Post first published its investigation in November 2017, in which four women accused Moore of sexually assaulting them in the 1970s when he was in his 30s and they were minors. The Washington Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moore eventually lost the Alabama Senate race to Democrat Doug Jones and later filed a lawsuit against the four women who accused him, alleging defamation and conspiracy. The case against the women was dismissed due to lack of evidence.

The accusers had no evidence either.

In 2022, a federal jury awarded Moore $8.2 million in damages after finding a Democratic-aligned Senate Majority PAC had defamed him in a TV ad, according to NPR.

Jurors found the Senate Majority PAC made false and defamatory statements against Moore in one ad that attempted to highlight the accusations against Moore.

Now, the tables are turned. Who at Washington Post will look at his past work and consider his perversions and how they might have affected his articles?

