Trump Administration Sues California Over Males in Female Sports

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

The Trump administration is suing California for allowing males to play in girl’s sports.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Harmeet Dhillon, explained that California will receive more than $44 billion for schools this year alone while violating Title IX.

She said it would be irresponsible not to file a lawsuit over California for violating federal law.

