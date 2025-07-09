Trump Administration Sues California Over Males in Female Sports

The Trump administration is suing California for allowing males to play in girl’s sports.
Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Harmeet Dhillon, explained that California will receive more than $44 billion for schools this year alone while violating Title IX.
She said it would be irresponsible not to file a lawsuit over California for violating federal law.
This is the FO part. And for every jurisdiction out there robbing girls of their dreams and trophies , you could be next! Govern yourselves accordingly! https://t.co/J37IOmV1Im pic.twitter.com/0qQdLEgnAe
