Trump blocks GOP from fundraising off his name without permission









Politico reports that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is having trouble controlling Donald Trump and is urging him to not seek revenge on the ten Republicans who voted to unseat him in the [unconstitutional] impeachment.

McCarthy is worried that these are members who could be critical to McCarthy’s bid to retake the House and become speaker.

That’s true of some of them, and we hope DJT takes that into account. We believe he will. Liz Cheney and Anthony Gonzalez are in red areas. They can depart and Trump has already endorsed their primary opponents.

Trump won’t commit to not primarying all ten. He has even publicly repeated his vow to primary those incumbents.

DON’T FUNDRAISE OFF HIS NAME

Also, Trump and his new campaign team are cracking down on the use of the president’s name for fundraising — a huge draw attracting small-dollar donors. Three sources told us that Trump, who made his fortune licensing his name, has felt burned and “abused” by the GOP bandying about his name to haul in money.

Right after Mitch McConnell completely trashed DJT when he regretfully voted to not convict him, his PAC had the audacity to fundraise off Trump’s name.

His team said that any Republican or GOP committee seeking to use it needs explicit approval, according to five sources familiar with the situation. One Trump adviser said they’ve been sending out cease-and-desists to faux PACs using Trump’s name to fundraise, among other demands to knock it off, Politico reports.

In his CPAC speech last weekend, Trump reinforced the point by directing all fundraising to his own campaign entities. He told attendees “there’s only one way” to donate to Trump Republicans: through his own Save America PAC.

If he didn’t do that, some of the money would be used to protect the ten Republicans who tried to impeach him in the House. He doesn’t have to help them.

Currently, Paul Ryan is fundraising for Liz Cheney. She needs to go. The people don’t want her. Only the elites, which includes Ryan, want her.

