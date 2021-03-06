‘Nazi’ CPAC stage designed by company tied to MSNBC, Biden, Google









Last week, CPAC was accused by leftists of using a NAZI design for their stage. It ended with CPAC saying they would never use that company again. The Hyatt, whose staff was involved in the building of it, threw CPAC under the bus.

As it happens, the company that designed it — Design Foundry — is owned by a very far-left woman who was thrilled Biden won, is tied to MSNBC, Biden, and Google, having worked on projects with them. The National Pulse reported that “of the $7,766.50 spent by Design Foundry workers on federal elections, just $140 – or 1.8 percent – went to Republican candidates.”

Yashar Ali calls the owner very liberal, but that’s what everyone calls the far-left now.

The company said they had no idea it resembled a NAZI symbol. Neither did anyone in their right mind. It was a false conspiracy theory.

The leftist company said it “had no idea that the design resembled any symbol, nor was there any intention to create something that did.”

The crazies are now targeting, attempting to cancel, these leftists, Design Foundry and Mike Rothschild.

YASHAR ALI REPORT

1. I know Design Foundry because they handle design for many events in DC for companies like MSNBC & Target. They oversaw the design for the Biden Cancer Summit in 2018. The owner, Annie, is very liberal and was so excited for Biden’s victory. Great work conspiracy theorists. https://t.co/XF51I7WkiG — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 3, 2021

This is a bit unrelated, but since youtube has banned all of the copies of Donald Trump’s CPAC speech, we are posting again in full here.

3. An event design company thats coming up with a stage design does nothing to help CPAC or elevate its status in any way. What it does do is keep people in the event business employed during a pandemic which has destroyed businesses and jobs. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 3, 2021

5. Mike Rothschild, one of the foremost experts on QAnon and also one of their targets! https://t.co/F0B0hRy3VD — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 3, 2021

