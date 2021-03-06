Obama nixed ‘short, gay’ Buttigieg, ended up with the ‘dumb uncle in the basement’









A new book details the path Joe Biden took to the presidency. That’s the path that began and ended in his basement. In one excerpt, Obama says Buttigieg can’t win since he’s gay and short.

The book, “Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won The presidency” byThe Hill’s Amie Parnes and NBC’s Jonathan Allen describes a scene in which Obama did not offer support for Biden and ridiculed Pete Buttigieg in front of an audience of wealthy black donors in 2019. Instead, he pushed Elizabeth Warren.

He forgot to mention [demented] Joe Biden.

BUTTIGIEG, TOO GAY AND TOO SHORT

After pontificating about his adoration for Warren, Obama was asked about South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s bid for the presidency.

“He’s thirty-eight, but he looks thirty,” Obama said according to the excerpt, adding, “He’s the mayor of a small town,” and, “He’s gay, and he’s short.”

Obama’s a bigot. The problem with Buttigieg is he’s far-far-left. That’s the problem with all the Democrats [communists].

At the same dinner, a top Sanders campaign adviser Jeff Weaver chewed out fellow adviser Chuck Rocha as the early Nevada primary results came in. “Where are the Latinos? You spent three million dollars. Where are the Latinos?”

The focus was always on identity politics.

THE DUMB UNCLE IN THE BASEMENT

The book also reports from behind the scenes on Obama’s decision to wait until the end of the primary to make an endorsement. Biden often said that he asked the former president to not endorse him.

“I think Obama folks, people around him were sort of scratching their heads every time Biden said ‘I asked him not to endorse me’,” Parnes said. “And that was one of the most revealing details that we learned when we talked to people very close to him. These are people that talk to him regularly and basically said they never had that conversation. We don’t know where that came from.”

The Biden camp ran partly on the strategy of “you put your dumb uncle in the basement,’’ referring to the Democratic candidate, according to “Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency.’’

Even former President Obama initially refused to support his 78-year-old ex-vice president and friend, worried he could become a “tragicomic caricature of an aging politician having his last hurrah’’ if not protected from himself, the book says.

Worry no more, he has, but the media still covers for him.

