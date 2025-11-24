Trump to Declare The Muslim Brotherhood a Foreign Terrorist Organization

Trump announced today that the Muslim Brotherhood will be designated as a foreign terrorist organization “in the strongest and most powerful terms.”

The Muslim Brotherhood is behind most of these radical Islamist organizations in the nation. We’ve allowed them to grow since we first realized this in 2007.

Speaking exclusively to Just The News on Sunday, Trump said final documents are being prepared under Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s oversight, targeting the group’s branches and affiliates. The move would prevent members from entering the U.S., block material support, and allow asset freezes and sanctions, aligning with nations like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain.

“It will be done in the strongest and most powerful terms. Final documents are being drawn.”

The Muslim Brotherhood is an Islamist group founded nearly a hundred years ago in Egypt. It has chapters, parties, and affiliated movements around the world, to include inside the United States of America. They are the mind and planners behind terrorist groups.

The MB’s motto is “Allah is our objective. The Prophet is our leader. The Qur’an is our law. Jihad is our way. Dying in the way of Allah is our highest hope.” Sharia law is NOT compatible with our Constitutional Republic.

They have a 100-year plan to conquer North America. As evidence at The Holy Land Foundation trial, federal prosecutors presented the 1991 Muslim Brotherhood 100-Year Plan to take over North America.

It was dismissed by the left and prosecutors were accused of using hearsay.

Hopefully, President Trump will also ban CAIR at some point.