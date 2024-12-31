Muslim Brotherhood’s 100-Year Plan to Conquer North America

The Holy Land Foundation trial of 2008 was an enormous scandal, but the punishments did not equal the crimes. This organization was raising funds for terrorists. The extent of their reach was never fully investigated. Obama shut the investigations down. We now have CAIR, which is accused of serving as a front for Hamas. All you have to do to know we are in trouble is watch the protests in New York City and other cities and watch people scream in favor of Hamas and Hezbollah.

Our borders are open, and professors have said they see people who just came in from the Middle East protesting. The wife of a terrorist is actively engaged in Columbia University protests.

One must be completely naive to the world to not realize they are coming in through our open borders.

As evidence, federal prosecutors presented the 1991 Muslim Brotherhood 100-Year Plan to take over North America. It was written nearly 35 years ago, and it seems they are ahead of their 100-year timeline.

Turkey’s President Erdogan wants a return to the Caliphate in his region and gave the okay to radical Islamists to take over Syria. Radical Islamists are transforming Europe and the US.

This is not to accuse all Muslims of being terrorists. They are as diverse as Christians, Jews, and Atheists.

Listen to Brigitte Gabriel with an open mind. She is a Lebanese Christian:

It is all by design. pic.twitter.com/LCEFlTNOU3 — The Great Gats (@MARichardson18) December 30, 2024

