Senate Gives Parliamentarian Enormous Power to Gut the BBB

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, appointed by partisan hack Harry Reid in 2012, was an advisor to Al Gore during the 2000 election mess. As we reported, she is now gutting the Big, Beautiful Bill, and Sen. Majority Leader Thune apparently wants her to do it. She only has the power the Senate gives her at the time. He could even fire her.

Thune (R-SD), who answers to Mitch McConnell, has said he will not overrule MacDonough’s rulings. She is setting policy when that is not her job.

Calls from multiple GOP senators and House members are mounting for John Thune to fire her after she decimated MAGA priorities in the Big Beautiful Bill.

MacDonough’s controversial rulings stripped out major reforms Republicans had promised voters

As Sentinel reported, McDonough is slashing in part:

State border security and immigration enforcement

defunding sanctuary cities

reigning in activist judges

illegals taken off SNAP and Medicaid benefits

rolling back the EV mandate, and

the offshore drilling and gas provisions.

She also struck down measures to end “silver loading” under Obamacare. That is a policy that has ballooned health insurance premiums and handed more taxpayer cash to insurance companies.

Unelected bureaucrat McDonough has weaponized the Byrd Rule to destroy President Trump’s agenda, which is what Americans voted for.

Are the Senators Pulling a Fast One?

Sean Davis wrote on X, “Senate GOP wants to eliminate spending cuts and jam the House, but they don’t want to have to vote on that, so they are cynically using the parliamentarian (in some cases even sandbagging their own arguments to her internally) to ensure provisions they don’t like get removed.

“Senate GOP leadership is deliberately using the parliamentarian as a foil, implicitly blessing her removal of key provisions they wanted out but didn’t want to vote against, as a means of creating negotiation leverage against the House.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went scorched-earth:

The UN-ELECTED Senate Parliamentarian just ruled against throwing illegal aliens off of American taxpayer funded Medicare and Medicaid AND STOPPING MEDICAID AND CHIP FROM FUNDING SEX CHANGES ON CHILDREN!!! We are trying to undo the America LAST insanity from the Democrats by… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) June 26, 2025

I don’t know that Thune is a MAGA hater, but we must call and tell him we want this to stop. Be polite.

We have to inundate the Senate with Phone calls, @LeaderJohnThune is a MAGA hater and a Trump hater who is only putting on show when he does his little press shows.

We need to overwhelm the switchboard. Area code is 202-22+the digits shown after each Senator’s name. pic.twitter.com/bDwgsjqY2o — Glenn ⚓️ (@gcanderson57) June 27, 2025

