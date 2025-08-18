Texas Runaways Surrender, Pretending They Won

The runaway Democrats have returned to Texas. They had better face some repercussions or they will continue this nonsense because they claim they won, and are not a bit embarrassed.

They held up redistricting for fifteen days and made more people aware of how corrupt Democrat redistricting has been for years.

A plane carrying Democrats who departed Chicago on Monday morning landed in Austin this afternoon before the Texas House was set to reconvene, a source familiar with the matter said.

This Is the Nonsense Democrats Have to Offer

Democrats had fled to blue states — including Illinois, New York and Massachusetts — as they faced civil arrest warrants pushed by GOP officials in Texas to force them back into the House chamber.

“We killed the corrupt special session, withstood unprecedented surveillance and intimidation, and rallied Democrats nationwide to join this existential fight for fair representation — reshaping the entire 2026 landscape,” said state Rep. Gene Wu, who leads Democrats in the Texas House.

“We’re returning to Texas more dangerous to Republicans’ plans than when we left. Our return allows us to build the legal record necessary to defeat this racist map in court, take our message to communities across the state and country, and inspire legislators across the country how to fight these undemocratic redistricting schemes in their own statehouses.”

Firstly, Texas hasn’t redistricted since five of these districts, four of which are majority minority, went Republican, and are now underrepresented.

Secondly, California is attempting to redistrict, but out of revenge. The far-left state has already been heavily redistricted. Nearly 38% Republican voters have nine districts out of 52, and Gov. Newsom wants to leave them with two districts.

The Democrats are baaack, claiming victory, and looking like recalcitrant children.