Trump to Surge Law Enforcement in DC

The Trump administration is making plans to increase federal law enforcement in Washington DC Thursday and Friday, following an assault on a well-known former Department of Government Efficiency staffer over the weekend.

Former DOGE employee, Edward Coristine, known as Big Balls. was beaten by a mob while protecting his girlfriend during an attempted carjacking.

According to the police report, Coristine pushed his girlfriend into the car and shut the door to shield her from the approaching mob. The 19-year-old was assaulted by 10 juvenile thugs after he shielded his girlfriend.

Two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection with the attempted carjacking.

Mr. Trump threatened to take over D.C. and we hope he does.

CBS News reported about the possibility of a takeover.

Officers from ICE, FBI, National Guard, along with the Department of Homeland Security will be part of the federal law enforcement presence.

A source told CNN that agents have already been told to prepare to deploy. The order was signed in March and it aims to ensure that “all applicable quality of life, nuisance, and public safety laws are strictly enforced, “including crimes involving assault, battery, larceny, graffiti, public intoxication, and more.

“Washington DC is an amazing city, but it has sadly been plagued by petty and violent crime for too long,” White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to CNN. “President Trump is committed to making our nation’s capital safer and even more beautiful for his residents, lawmakers, and visitors from around the world.”

That probably won’t do it, but it’s a start.