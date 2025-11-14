Without Evidence, Rep. Crockett Calls the President a Pedophile

This exchange is truly disgraceful and slanderous. Over and over, Jasmine Crockett suggests President Trump is a pedophile without an ounce of evidence. She just makes these vile, hateful accusations up. No one deserves to be treated the way she treats people. How do we get people like this in Congress?

In her rant about the Epstein Files, a 24-year old case, the wicked woman also attacked Tom Homan for allegedly taking $50,000 illicitly, again without any evidence.

She needs to be sued, and there is a great case for doing so.

Transcript

Crockett: “Sure that the Department of Justice didn’t have this information? And if they didn’t have this information, do we know whether or not they actually deleted this information? Do we know that there was a thorough investigation? Do we know whether or not the investigation had concluded? These are all questions that we need answers to, but we can’t get them when you’re not cooperating. So we don’t know what the DOJ has, nor what it is that the DOJ potentially, was trying to do?

Considering that the President right now is trying to obstruct on some very basics of let’s just get a subpoena that says, release all the information. I wouldn’t be surprised, just like he obstructed the prosecution of one of his henchmen who took $50,000 in taxpayer dollars from undercover officers.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he sent a message and said, Stop investigating. We’re done with this. Epstein’s dead. I don’t want to hear anything else about it.

Interviewer: “Do you have any evidence of that claim?”

Crockett: “I have no idea. No, that’s the whole point. I have no information. And that’s why we need these files to be released, because we are looking for transparency, whether you’re a Democrat, Republican or independent. Listen, if people decide that they want to continue to support a person who may be a pedophile himself or a person who obviously is covering for pedophiles, that’s on them, but they should know at least the devil that they have decided to pick.”