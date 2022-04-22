US Immigration Policy Is Now to MANAGE Illegal Immigration

And Magazine has a new story on substack you should care about. It’s about our new immigration policy put in place by our rulers. The policy of the United States is no longer to stop illegal migration. It is now the formal policy of the United States to “manage migration.”

It is made clear in Blinken’s quotes posted by And Magazine while in Panama:

“So we have just concluded a set of ministerial meetings to discuss a challenge that affects all 22 countries represented here: managing migration in our hemisphere.”

“Here in Panama, we talked about some of the most urgent aspects of this issue, including helping stabilize and strengthen communities that are hosting migrants and refugees; creating more legal pathways to reinforce safe, orderly, and humane migration.”

“We’re proud to be the largest humanitarian donor to international organizations in Panama, and their work complements Panama’s own assistance to migrants and refugees.”

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas accompanied Blinken. While he took an oath to secure our borders, he said this:

“So, our plans have a number of different components to them [among them] to build legal, orderly, and humane pathways so individuals do not need to place their lives, their well-being, the well-being of their loved ones, in the hands of smugglers and traffickers who only seek to exploit them for profit.”

Blinken and Mayorkas discussed giving more money to Panama to facilitate illegal migration to the US.

The United Nations programs administered by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) also help out by giving out debit cards to illegals at the expense of US taxpayers.

The IOM also builds shelters, roughly 100 of them, all across Central America. And – in case you haven’t heard – we pay for that too. There is $10 billion in the Biden budget just for this purpose. We are paying for our own demise as citizens.

President Joe Biden’s administration is expanding a United Nations migrant camp near the Darien Gap in Panama, according to war correspondent Michael Yon, just weeks after announcing it is ending Title 42 expulsions with Mexico. # # # # # # #https://t.co/skbu4LEVYU pic.twitter.com/LzsMpjqRzB — Mike Izzo (@izzorv6) April 18, 2022

Biden keeps expanding funding for these illegal alien ventures. Those are all Democrat voters. They have maps, funding, and way stations all the way to the USA. As And Magazine says, it’s a giant conveyor belt.

Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies described it to Breitbart News this way.

“It is definitely organized. They’re giving money out at way-stations up and down the [migrant] trail … There’s a process [in Tapachula]: You get your Mexican [visa] papers, then you go to the UN building next door, get an appointment, and they interview you and look at your situation… It’s not big money, and not all of them get it, but enough get it to sustain them so they don’t have to go home, and so they can go on to the next way station.

Photo I just took of a Honduran migrant woman’s United Nations-issued cash card, which provided 2,500 pesos a month for 4,

the max in this one city of Tapachula, Mexico. All part of the UN “cash-based interventions” program I wrote about last month here: https://t.co/ocDcwnnAL7 pic.twitter.com/9l5F2sjevz — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 17, 2022

It’s all done without Congress or the American people. Our laws are being violated. The administration’s dirtbags are destroying what it means to be an American citizen with our own money.

Forget national security. Criminals and terrorists will get to stay.

