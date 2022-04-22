A Soldier Drowns and Texas Illegal Alien Buses Arrive in DC

There is a site on Twitter called Border Hawks that is covering the illegal aliens arriving in DC from Texas. The aliens are starting to come in droves. Antifa is trying to stop Border Hawks from finding out who these aliens are. Activists accused one Latino reporter ‘privileged’ for filming.

God bless the Border Hawks for covering this. The media is ignoring it. Some of these buses need to go to Delaware. Florida Governor DeSantis said he has the funds lined up. See more at Valiant News.

A TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIER DROWNED – THANK THE DEMOCRATS

A Texas National Guard soldier has drowned at the border trying to save the lives of illegal aliens. Fox News is reporting.

The incident occurred in Eagle Pass during an attempt to rescue migrants. Law enforcement sources initially told Fox News that the service member had drowned. However, the sources later said that the body that had been recovered was in fact a migrant, not the service member.

The Texas Military Department said in a statement that a soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star “has gone missing along a river during a mission-related incident.”

They don’t appear to have the body yet.

Biden and his administration are to blame for this person’s death. They are killing people with drugs pouring in as well and they don’t care. It’s pure evil.

Watch the buses from Texas roll in:

WATCH: Open borders activists block cameras, demand Border Hawk stop filming illegal aliens being dumped in D.C. “These people don’t need to be identified.” Follow Border Hawk for more updates pic.twitter.com/GRP4WFAEsh — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) April 22, 2022

WATCH: Busloads of illegals dumped in Washington DC Follow Border Hawk for more updates pic.twitter.com/2RoPBjCSy4 — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) April 22, 2022

WATCH: Chaotic scenes in DC as Antifa and open borders activists interfere with reporters at scene of illegal alien bus drop offs Follow Border Hawk for more updates pic.twitter.com/qFgvbTEaqS — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) April 22, 2022

**BREAKING** Illegal aliens exit buses in DC Activists and Antifa radicals welcome the migrants and block reporters trying to ask questions Border Hawk is on the ground Follow for more updates pic.twitter.com/H3ZiUSApMj — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) April 22, 2022

**BREAKING** Busloads of illegal aliens arriving in DC from Texas right now Border Hawk is on the ground Follow for updates pic.twitter.com/uomTQZMaR7 — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) April 22, 2022

Related