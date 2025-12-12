US Navy Considers Punishments for Sen. Kelly Over the Seditious Video

The US Navy delivered a list of potential punishments for Mark Kelly after he appeared in an insurrection video with five other Democrats. In it, he urged soldiers to rebel against their “illegal” or “unethical” orders. There were no illegal or unethical orders, as explained by another of the Seditious Six who appeared in the video, Elissa Slotkin.

Former CIA official, Sen. Elissa Slotkin, recently encouraged a coup while speaking at a Brookings Institute conference. She seems to be so extreme that she thinks a coup is necessary. It’s hard to say what motivates Kelly, but it doesn’t matter. He not only made the video, but he has also been appearing on friendly left-wing TV shows, doubling down, tripling down.

Laura Loomer has Pentagon credentials and spoke with the Secretary of War’s senior legal advisor, Tim Parlatore confirmed to her that the Navy is actively reviewing options including a Court Martial or Democrat US Senator Mark Kelly for inciting disobedience among members of the armed services regarding the President’s orders on Venezuelan air strikes and National Guard deployments.

Parlatore explained that while recalling a sitting US Senator to active duty for a court-martial presents constitutional challenges, the Department of War is seriously considering administrative remedies, including stripping Kelly of his rank and reducing his taxpayer-funded pension.

Parlatore dismantled the media’s defense that Kelly was just “stating the law,” arguing that his rhetoric was actually a calculated attempt to cause dissension in the ranks. He also confirmed the investigation is wide-ranging, meaning the Navy can review all evidence of misconduct, including Kelly’s ties to the CCP and their Chinese spy balloon technologies, which I have previously exposed.

Kelly has a lot of skeletons and if he thinks he can be president, I doubt Democrats would pick him because of that.