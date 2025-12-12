Kash Patel: The Mar-a-Lago Raid Had No Predicate & People Will Be Held Accountable

Every person involved in the Russiagate conspiracy was removed from leadership positions. There might be others and they are staying on it, said Kash Patel, who spoke with Larry Kudlow on his show this morning.

The reason Mar-a-Lago was raided was purely political, Kash Patel told Kudlow. The FBI created a crime where there was none. There is no predicate. That is definite.

Patel said they are working backwards from that point, and these are the cases that matter.

We will need to be patient. He said they will hold them accountable.