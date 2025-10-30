Jennifer Welch Hates Riley Gaines, Welch’s Latest Victim

By
M Dowling
-
2
49

“That’s a lot of big talk for a botulism-faced hag who looks like Willem Dafoe’s slightly younger trans brother,” ~ Matt Walsh on Jennifer Welch

Odd looking oddball Jennifer Welch is now ranting against Riley Gaines because she is trying to keep men out of women’s sports and bathrooms.

As usual, Welch’s language is disgusting as she spewed hate toward Riley, claiming she, Welch, knows who the real Christians are. In fact, she said Jewish Bernie, and Godless AOC are more Christ-like.

Her vocabulary is very limited. Even her vulgarities lack creativity. I guess she wants to become famous by any means necessary. It would be extremely difficult to listen to her for any period of time. It’s just non-stop hate.

Hoepfully, Welch isn’t violent. This is a person who shouldn’t be allowed to own a gun.

We all feel badly for people who have body dysmorphia, but that doesn’t mean we have to accept insane responses to their problems.

I believe this is what the nutty Welch is responding to.

Here is JK sticking up for Riley, and JK is a very liberal woman.

Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
1 minute ago

Two blondes. One filled with hatred, one filled with love. Can you tell which is which?

0
Reply
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
26 minutes ago

So witches do exist !

1
Reply
