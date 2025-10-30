Jennifer Welch Hates Riley Gaines, Welch’s Latest Victim

“That’s a lot of big talk for a botulism-faced hag who looks like Willem Dafoe’s slightly younger trans brother,” ~ Matt Walsh on Jennifer Welch

Odd looking oddball Jennifer Welch is now ranting against Riley Gaines because she is trying to keep men out of women’s sports and bathrooms.

As usual, Welch’s language is disgusting as she spewed hate toward Riley, claiming she, Welch, knows who the real Christians are. In fact, she said Jewish Bernie, and Godless AOC are more Christ-like.

Her vocabulary is very limited. Even her vulgarities lack creativity. I guess she wants to become famous by any means necessary. It would be extremely difficult to listen to her for any period of time. It’s just non-stop hate.

Hoepfully, Welch isn’t violent. This is a person who shouldn’t be allowed to own a gun.

Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch goes on tirade against swimmer Riley Gaines. “Nobody likes you and no matter what you will always have been the dumb b*tch that tied for 5th place. You insufferable twat. Nobody likes you.” pic.twitter.com/qCe1VXxJxq — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 30, 2025

We all feel badly for people who have body dysmorphia, but that doesn’t mean we have to accept insane responses to their problems.

I believe this is what the nutty Welch is responding to.

IDC if I end up 1st, 5th or 55th, the problem is we had a 6’4 mediocre man in the pool with us, even 70% of Democrats agree that it’s wrong to have men in women’s sports Hit that like button if you appreciate the effort by Riley Gaines to get men outta women’s sports pic.twitter.com/MuOsSclqlz — @Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) October 29, 2025

Here is JK sticking up for Riley, and JK is a very liberal woman.