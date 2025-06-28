Wokester Freaks Now That District Judges Can’t Run the Nation

One must wonder how this leftist would feel if the tables were turned. If Republican district judges were stopping everything Obama or Biden did? Wouldn’t she be screaming about the unconstitutionality of it? What is it about the word “district” that these people don’t understand?
MSNBC Legal Analyst hyperventilates over SCOTUS nuking nationwide injunctions:
“The Supreme Court's Republican Justices took away lower court's most powerful tool for reining in the Trump administration!"
— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2025
— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2025
Notice that she says ” rein in Trump” she does not say ” rein in the president and any president in the future democrat or republican”
Her Trump Derangement Syndrome is impossible to miss.
Wow! Talk about looking stupid, talking stupid, and exposing a vacuous mind, she has done it. No concept of the separation of powers. no concept of Law, just anti-Trump rhetoric. TDS on full display. With such lying poison from MSNBC no wonder people lacking critical thinking are confused messes.
MSDNC is simply preaching to its base, which is simple-minded, poorly educated and pretty much delusional. TDS is what they want to hear.