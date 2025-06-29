Watch MSNBC Run with the Weed Whacker Lie

Watch MSNBC fake news allow reporter Jacob Soboroff boldly lie as he represents the network.

Soboroff doesn’t hesitate to lie:

“When you watch what played out in Orange County, how can you not be sickened by that? Alejandro said, and you read his statement, that you’ve got four heavily armed, and I’m paraphrasing here, 200 plus pound men kneeling, just watch it, beating a man who was out there cutting grass. He was cutting grass and these heavily armed masked agents who don’t identify themselves to people who are alleging that he tried to attack them with his weed whacker, when, in fact, if you watch the video that DHS has put up, he was being sprayed with some kind of pepper spray as he ran away.”

Alejandro, an illegal alien, did attack them with a weed whacker. The agents aren’t beating him, they are trying to constrain him. One agent smacks Alejandro’s hands in the video because Alejandro is resisting arrest.

Soboroff also goes on about ICE raiding a Home Depot. The Home Deport raid, as we all now know, was an operation hunting for money launderers. ICE had warrants. Soboroff had to know the truth and lied about that too as the host encouraged the lie.

Why do Democrats love violent criminals and money launderers here illegally enough to lie for them?

Odd @NBCNews failed to mention the assailant ATTACKED federal law enforcement with a WEED WHACKER. https://t.co/WzfLTDmqcX — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) June 24, 2025

The lie began with KTLA who truncated the video to lie.

Video of agents being attacked with the weed whacker.

IMO they let him off easy. Should have been beat to a pulp. pic.twitter.com/E9YFjzlrP4 — ShøTìM3_801 (@ShoTiM3_801) June 23, 2025

