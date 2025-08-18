Watch the Typical Political Rally in Minneapolis

This is a political rally in Minneapolis for mayoral candidate Omar Fateh. He is even worse than Zohran Mamdani.

This is a political rally in America, 2025. Just as our founding fathers intended. pic.twitter.com/flWEGG0KG4 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 18, 2025

Fateh won because the machine broke down.

I feel like everyone missed the fact that the ONLY reason Omar Fateh won the endorsement for Mayor of Minneapolis is because the electronic voting system MALFUNCTIONED and didn’t tabulate votes properly… Yes, the Somalian socialist, who doesn’t even consider the U.S. his home,… pic.twitter.com/AN42v8K8Hw — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) July 30, 2025

His home is Somalia, not the US. His words, not mine.

Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh calls Somalia “our home” even though he is born and raised here pic.twitter.com/2ins5rUz3Q — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 14, 2025

Omar said on the Senate floor that “the real terrorists look like my white Republican colleagues.”

In a carefully worded assault on white people, a candidate for mayor of Minneapolis Omar Fateh, said white people are domestic threats, not “immigrants.” When he says immigrants, he means those who come illegally. He wants immigrants and illegal immigrants to become synonymous.

Additionally, he’s a racist.

No Place for White Men

“We heard them being called terrorists,” Omar began, “we heard them being called drug dealers; we heard a lot of insults; we heard that they’re that they’re a threat to our national security, and that’s a flat out lie.

“You want to know who the real threat is, Madam President, I’ll give you a hint. It doesn’t. They don’t look like our chief author. They don’t look like the folks up in the gallery. They don’t look like the folks on the rotunda. They look like many of the members that sit in the front.

“And you don’t have to take my word for it, according to DHS Madam President, the domestic the greatest domestic threat facing the United States comes from, quote, racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically, specifically those who advocate for the superior superiority of the white race, not our immigrants, we are safer and we’re better off because of them. Heard them being called terrorists, we heard them being called drug dealers. We heard a lot of insults, we heard that there that they’re a threat.”

He worded it so it sounds like he is referring only to a specific group within the white race (Republicans).

He’s a real piece of work.

Obama is winning, turning us into an Islamic nation.

Omar Fateh rally in Minneapolis last night. 0 English. 0 American flags. pic.twitter.com/h0RVhQ9PS3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 18, 2025

Prisoners are allegedly gravitating to the Islamic religion.

Part of the problem could be removing Christian pastors and priests and replacing them with imams. That began under Barack Obama.

When you think about it, what is the difference between Omar, Zohran and Barack?