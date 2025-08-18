Zelensky Wants US Troops in Ukraine – Trump Won’t Rule It Out!

BREAKING: Zelensky confirmed during the press conference that he wants American troops to assist in securing Ukraine as a security guarantee in order for a peace deal with Russia to be achieved.

President Donald Trump refused to rule out sending American soldiers to enforce any peace deal between Russia and Ukraine and said he would be discussing the U.S. commitment to a future settlement with European leaders who gathered at the White House.

Speaking during a brief media availability alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters that both Europe and the United States would be involved in securing a post-war peace for Ukraine, but he refused to say outright that American troops would not be put on the ground to maintain that peace.

Americans don’t want to fight for the most corrupt country in Europe for Europeans who are taking advantage of us. They shouldn’t be stationed there either. Depending on the details, it could put the US in direct war with Russia and would launch World War III at some point.

He wants “everything” from the US.

Until we cut this guy off, it will continue to worsen and we could end up in war with Russia.

He mentioned air power also. That certainly escalates things, doesn’t it?

It’s ironic how European leaders came over to protect Zelensky from being bullied and they are really here to bully the US.

REPORTER: “What guarantees do you need from President Trump to be able to make a deal? Is it American troops, intelligence, equipment?” ZELENSKY: “Everything…” NOT HAPPENING! American troops will NEVER be boots on the ground in Ukraine! pic.twitter.com/nKTJGCKrft — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 18, 2025

President Trump has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to give up on the idea of Ukraine reclaiming Crimea or joining NATO.

It isn’t fair to stick Trump with Crimea. Zelensky has made it a bargaining chip.

Then there is Ursula…

Unelected Ursula cares about Ukraine’s borders but not anyone else’s.

Ursula von der Leyen is destroying Europe. She’s replacing our people through mass migration, ruining our economy with climate insanity and spending billions of our tax euros on foreign wars and hostile regimes. And the main problem is: because we never voted for her in the… pic.twitter.com/gLvuMTrPV4 — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) March 18, 2025

This post was updated to include President Trump’s refusal to rule out troops in Ukraine.