Beware the foreigners who invade our spaces to destroy our country through political influence operations.

As Sentinel reported several days ago, X is putting location updates on X posts so you know who the foreigners are trying to influence Americans.

Waves of Democrat influencers are being exposed as foreigners under X’s new location update, including leftist X agitator Alex Cole, who claimed he voted for Kamala but has now been revealed to be Canadian.

This new “About this account” feature has a flaw. The fakers can opt out. It also allows people to switch to a general setting as opposed to a specific locale. However, this is only the initial phase to work out bugs and solicit feedback. Not everyone can access it.