Zohran Mamdani Secures the Gang Vote

Communist Islamist Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s future mayor will erase the gang database, falsely claiming that it is based of meaningless criteria. He claims that being young, posting photos on social media, and staying out late provides the basis for the database which he calls the “vast dragnet.”

He is a madman, but it will go over well with the gangs. He has their vote sewn up.

Radical Zohran Mamdani says he supports abolishing the NYPD gang database He says it targets New Yorkers who “go out late.” pic.twitter.com/Jz685h55Fh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 8, 2025

It will be too dangerous to be in New York City when he’s done with it. Unfortunately, this is who Democrats want representing them. He is the Democrat candidate. He has already said prisons shouldn’t exist and police create crimes.

The Democratic Socialist Party (DPS) platform claims they emphasize a vision of a humane social order based on popular control of resources and production, economic planning, and equitable distribution.

Key principles include:

Feminism and racial equality to eliminate systemic oppression.

A commitment to democracy as essential for achieving a socialist society.

Enduring capitalism’s exploitation and promoting a Green New Deal to address climate change.

Supporting workers’ rights and advocating for a job guarantee and Medicare for All.

The platform aims to unite the working class to transform the economy and society for the benefit of all people.

This is on the front page of the DSA’s website, right next to the preamble and it is 100% Communist Party: