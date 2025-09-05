Uncovered Emails Show Biden “Doesn’t Review the Warrants”

Biden’s clemency team used autopen to approve mass prison releases—no review, and no accountability. The White House was run by the gang that couldn’t shoot straight.

The Biden White House lawyers and the DOJ were confused by autopen clemencies. Emails showed that Biden wasn’t looking at the clemency documents.

The New York Post published an email exchange that adds to the mystery of whether or not the pardons were legal.

Messages exchanged indicate that the 46th president orally approved commutations for prisoners arrested for crack cocaine offenses. His autopen signature was not on the three documents listing about 2500 recipients.

Key Gatekeeper on the White House staff, Secretary Stef Feldman wrote to West Wing lawyers that she needed evidence Biden consented before authorizing a mechanical signature to the sweeping acts of clemency.

“I’m going to need email from [Deputy Assistant to the President] Rosa [Po] on original chain confirming P[resident] signs off on the specific documents when they are ready,” Feldman wrote to five other Biden aides at 9:16 p.m.

Six minutes later, deputy White House counsel Tyeesha Dixon, one of the email recipients, forwarded the message to Michael Posada, chief of staff to the White House counsel’s office.

“Michael, thoughts on how to handle this?” Dixon asked, adding in reference to the documents authorizing clemency: “He doesn’t review the warrants.”

“Ok talked to Stef,” Posada replied to Dixon at 10:06 p.m.

“We will just need something from Rosa once the documents are ready confirming that the 21 people commuted to home confinement are who the president signed off on in the document titled X, and the # individuals listed in document titled Y are those with crack powder disparities who the president intended to commute,” he wrote.

“Basically, something from Rosa making clear that the documents accurately reflect his decision. If you can give me a blurb whenever they are ready to suggest to Rosa, I can pass along.”

The mass clemency was announced hours later, at 4:59 a.m.

It’s not clear Biden ever authorized anything. Considering his mental condition, he wouldn’t have known what he was doing anyway.

