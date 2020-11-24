We were lied to! OANN investigates Dominion Voting Systems

One America News investigated Dominion Voting Systems, and they claim the software switches votes. The investigative reporter reviewed the Antrim County, Michigan error of 6,000 votes. At first, Americans were told it was a software error, then they were told it was a human error.

OANN decided to look into Dominion as a result.

One expert said he could alter vote counts using Dominion in a myriad number of ways. He describes all the many, many things that can go wrong, and have. He does a great job of showing the weaknesses of the system that Americans were told did not exist.

Watch:

Bottom line, Trump supporters know that mail-in balloting and ballot harvesting is filled with fraud, and they don’t trust these machines. We don’t trust the electoral system.

Are you listening Republicans? https://t.co/N5heB6gvwb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020