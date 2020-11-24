Vile Dem Rep Pascrell wants Trump’s lawyers disbarred for defending his cases

President Trump has filed court cases questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election, which is his right and duty to do. He has legitimate cases on constitutional grounds. Nevertheless, Democrats are laying siege to his lawyers. Some lawyers have had to pull out of representing him because of the abuse and threats to their livelihoods. Then we have the shameless demagogues popping up, one is a United States representative.

The Lincoln Project, a hideous band of reprobates and others, organized harassment and doxing of Trump law firms and lawyers. They decided that if you represent Trump in the election in legal proceedings, your life and career would be endangered.

The attacks have reached the level of a [nasty] Democrat Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. He has shamelessly filed baseless Bar complaints against lawyers representing Trump.

Jonathan Turley points out that Pascrell’s actions are part of a larger Democrat assault on lawyers, law firms, and even legislators.

“New Jersey Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell expanded that campaign this week with a malicious and frivolous demand for New York and other states to disbar roughly two dozen lawyers for representing Trump, the Republican party, or the Trump campaign in the litigation. While Democratic members and the media discuss attacks on democracy and the rule of law, they appear to have a little problem with campaigns to threaten and harass both lawyers and legislators for raising questions about the election.”

The Lincoln Project, organizers of harassment of lawyers and law firms, think it’s a great idea.

One member of the Project told Kate Bolduan on CNN Newsroom on Monday it was “unlawful” for a Michigan canvassing board member to delay certifying the state’s election results. He wants the lawyers involved disbarred.

If we allowed hangings, these people would be okay with that.

The Lincoln Project also wants to make sure the two senators in Georgia lose. They want Republicans to lose the Senate as punishment for supporting President Trump, by their own account.

The anti-Trumpers want to de-platform people affiliated with the Trump administration, prevent them from obtaining employment, and keep them off university campuses.

This is a brutal assault on our Republic. They are burning it all down.

Jonathan Turley wrote, “What Pascrell is doing is undermining our legal system … [This] is a dangerous form of demagoguery.”

Here is a copy of my complaint to the New York State judicial conduct body calling for Rudy Giuliani’s law license to be stripped. Similar letters were sent to four other states against Trump lawyers. pic.twitter.com/NkwfmYVOnM — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@PascrellforNJ) November 20, 2020