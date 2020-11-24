We’re in the middle of the fight & Ingraham says Trump can’t win – sellout?

Fox News host Laura Ingraham informed her viewers last night that the Trump team can’t win. There is no way the election will be overturned at the Supreme Court level, she said.

While explaining that she needs to tell us the truth, she ignored the legal cases entirely. Tucker is also ignoring the issue. Ingraham basically dismissed the fraud as insignificant in overturning an election. How does she know?

If you want to tell the truth, you tell both sides. And, you don’t tell people in the middle of the fight that they already lost.

Ingraham said she wouldn’t tell us what we want to hear, but we are wondering if she is a sell-out.

The only reason the President gave the go-ahead for the transition is that the GSA Administrator and her family were threatened with death and trashed on social media.

Watch:

The cases going to the Supreme Court concern unconstitutional actions that secretaries of state, governors, and judges took to alter the way we vote right before the election. They changed election law, and only legislators can do that. If that isn’t stopped, the lines between judges and lawmakers become very blurred.

It is something Democrats want. They don’t want to be bothered voting or fighting for anything. They want to just do it.

Mark Levin explains the cases here: