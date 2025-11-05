Wes Moore Will Eliminate the Only GOP Congressional District

As we know, Prop 50 passed last night and California will redistrict most Republicans out of the state despite being just under 40% of the voters. According to Gov. Newsom, it’s to save democracy. He is getting even with Texas, who did it because of the population changes from Democrat to Republican.

Maryland has eight congressional election districts. Only one is Republican. Republicans comprise 23.88% of total registered voters in Maryland. However, 34% voted for Donald Trump. Despite that Gov. Wes Moore plans to redistrict so they will have none.

Governor Wes Moore has initiated the redistricting process despite key Democrat opposition.

“My commitment has been clear from day one—we will explore every avenue possible to make sure Maryland has fair and representative maps,” Moore, a Democrat, said in a statement. “This commission will ensure the people are heard.”

Having none is fair?

There Are Legal Barriers: He Might End Up Adding Districts

Moore’s party is split on the issue: state Senate President Bill Ferguson said last week that there wasn’t the support in his chamber to move forward with a mid-decade redistricting effort. Moore, who is viewed as a potential 2028 presidential contenders, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-Md., continued to insist it was on the table.

Maryland’s commission plans to host public hearings and gather feedback from voters and make recommendations to “improve” the congressional map, Moore’s office said in a news release.

The commission will include five members, comprised of three gubernatorial appointees and two legislative leaders or designees. Moore appointed U.S. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, who will chair the committee, former state Attorney General Brian Frosh, and Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss.

In a statement, Ferguson said the state Senate would participate in the process, which he said could be used to highlight the risks that drove him to oppose a redistricting push.

Since Republicans are underrepresented, it could go the other way and give them more seats when Republicans sue.

“Marylanders’ voices remain central to this process, and these public meetings will provide an opportunity for voters to hear about the unique legal barriers in Maryland — barriers that could unintentionally give Donald Trump another one or two of Maryland’s congressional seats should this effort backfire in our courts,” Ferguson said in a statement.