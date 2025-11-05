Zohran Told Us Who He Is & His Plans In Last Night’s Bitter Speech

Bo Snerdley, James Golden wrote on X after the election results came in: “Okay. Now it has happened. New York will have free busses, Government supermarkets, Social workers for cops, Free daycare, Even Higher taxes on business, Rents frozen (screw landlords). Oh baby!! It’s going to get real. And – the rich are going to pay for it all!”

He left out the part about them leaving. They pay 40% of the taxes in New York City.

President Trump responded:

Some think the President’s comment was cryptic. When you finish the article, you will see it is not.

New York City has become a foreign country, so choosing a Communist Islamist, with the help of deep-pocketed radicals, shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. For example, there are a million people in the city illegally, a million Muslims, and over one hundred fifty nations represented.

As one commenter wrote, Biden’s border policy worked, but more than that is Mamdani’s racialist speech. Notice who are left out.

More racial stuff please, it’s so refreshing https://t.co/9ta4yNNk0u — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) November 5, 2025

The Significance of Quoting Debs and Nehru

He quoted Eugene Debs, a radical socialist, actually communist, and a community organizer of the hard left. Debs hated capitalism and prisons. He spent his life trying to tear down the system and is now hailed as a hero by the left.

He praised the Bolshevik Revolution. “‘Our hearts are with the Bolsheviki in Russia.”

In his statement to the court, he wrote, “I believe, as all Socialists do, that all things that are jointly needed ought to be jointly owned. ­That industry, the basis of our social life, instead of being private property of the few and operated for their enrichment, ought to be the common property of all, democratically administered in the interest of all.”

Debs waas revolutionary, a militant.

Then Mamdani quoted Indian leader Nehru who established an Independence Party to separate from Britain.

“A moment comes but rarely in history when we step out from the old to the new,” Zohran Mamdani told a jubilant crowd in New York on Wednesday – quoting India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s midnight speech of 1947, when the country awoke to freedom.

“When an age ends and the soul of a nation finds utterance. Tonight we step out from the old to the new,” Mamdani continued.

Jawaharlal Nehru crushed Hindus and empowered the Jihadis.

Who does Mamdani want to separate from: Americans, mostly white Americans with money. We’re the Hindus.

Nehru turned India into a socialist nightmare, suffocating free enterprise with the “License Raj” (strict government control of the economy).

While Hindus were slaughtered, he appealed to Jihadis in a two-tier justice system. He weakened Hindu traditional families and let Muslim law remain.

Secularism demanded Jihadis be allowed to exist as is. And he loved Mao.

Under the Banner of Secularism and a Distortion of Our Constitution

Obama said we were a nation in decline and he was going to ease our decline. Biden tried it. Now Mamdani plans the same and he will call it secularism.

He’s already demonized the majority, which is part of the communist formula for success. He will destroy our very being if he can, as Nehru destroyed India’s. It will be the Progressive way.

Don’t expect those Columbus statues to remain or any part of our history and culture.

Since Mamdani publicly stated he wants to remake us to be like his people, and his mother said he doesn’t consider himself American, there is reason to fear him and the terrorists and radicals who he aligns himself with.

Mamdani’s victory speech was bitter and nasty. He quoted radicals like Debs and Nehru. This portends poorly for his ability to run the city, because urban governance depends on tolerance and consensus. He benefited from a divided opposition. He he’s unlikely to succeed in office. https://t.co/kNGlJ0QmRT — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 5, 2025

Foreigners, hipsters, lazy, greedy people who want to live off others.