Who Needs Sewers When You Can Have Free Buses in NYC?

New York City has a failed sewer system like the rest of its infrastructure. We can’t afford a mayor Mamdani who plans free stuff for everyone. He will quickly become unsustainable.

It Wasn’t a Storm, It Was Rainfall

At least two people died Thursday in flooded basements after a lot of rain in parts of New York City. The rain deluged some streets and subway stations.

FDNY Scuba Team recovered one body from his basement apartment before he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The police found the body of a 43-year-old man in a flooded boiler room, WABC reported.

Flash flood warnings had been issued Thursday evening for the boroughs of Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.

Video captured submerged vehicles and water gushing into some subway stations in Brooklyn, as well as flooded streets in Queens.

Did you know that the MTA is $37 billion in debt and Zohran Mamdani is going to provide free buses?

“Free and fast” busses will fix this. It’s a good time to remember that the MTA has spent $250B+ over the last decade and the NYC Municipal Water Authority is over $37B in debt.pic.twitter.com/PkVmqSzfcj — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) October 30, 2025

Why New York City Can’t Afford Zohran

New York City under Communist Islamist mayor Zohran Mamdani will provide free buses that the homeless drug addicts will undoubtedly use as their home. He will freeze rents of privately-owned rentals, buy up property, making it government housing and grocery stores, seizing the means of production. Mamdani plans for $30 an hour minimum wage which should empty out a lot of businesses he can buy. He plans free stuff for people coming illegally, and will not allow ICE to detain them.

Mamdani plans to pay for all transgender care, including child transitions.

He will have social workers answer initial police calls and has said in the past that the ultimate goal is to eliminate the police and prisons.

It is true New York City has an old, inadequate sewer system, an old subway, and a failing infrastructure, but they will continue to be so. The City won’t get that money for the tunnel from President Trump. They won’t get anything from the federal government for all the free stuff in their sanctuary city for criminals.

Hochul won’t give him approval to raise taxes, she claims.

Gov. Kathy Hochul admits Zohran Mamdani won’t be able to fund his socialist programs in NYC because she won’t raise taxes on the rich. Mamdani completely duped his supporters. The money isn’t there, especially since billions are wasted funding illegals. (RagingModerates on YT) pic.twitter.com/QfHIgE9mK7 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) October 31, 2025

Meanwhile in NYC today… One of the richest cities in the world can’t even keep a well-functioning sewer system — and we’re supposed to believe it can afford “free” buses? pic.twitter.com/dSNU7CuXIs — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) October 30, 2025

This isn’t Vietnam, it’s Brooklyn, New York City.